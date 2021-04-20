ALMOST A CARBON COPY OF YESTERDAY’S WEATHER

It’s cold for late April! With most high temperatures in the low to middle 40s this afternoon, temperatures will be mainly 10 to 20 degrees colder than average for this time of year. At least it won’t be as breezy as yesterday, so we’re not as concerned about wind chills.

Any morning sunshine give way to mostly cloudy skies by lunchtime. During the afternoon, some sprinkles or flurries will be possible. Then tonight, spotty snow showers will be possible as a “back door” cold front pushes into the area from a unlikely northeast direction. This boundary will be the focus for a few hit and miss snow showers through tomorrow. It’s possible some spots may have just enough snow to coat grassy surfaces, but roads will probably be in good shape the next couple days.

Once we pick up a southwest breeze on Thursday, we’ll shake this shot of cold air. Highs will be back in the seasonable 50s late this week and into the weekend. Look for a chance of showers on Saturday, with dry weather on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 5-10+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Cold for April. Late sprinkles or flakes. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. Quite cold. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty snow showers. Cold again. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Turning cloudy. Late sprinkles? HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Breezy late. HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild with a chance of late showers. HIGH: 56

