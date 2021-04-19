Wisconsin slows pace of COVID-19 virus’s spread

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin saw a little more progress in the effort to vaccinate residents against COVID-19, beating the weekend slump we’ve seen for weeks -- as new coronavirus cases were identified in less than half of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

This weekend, vaccinators reported 4 out of every 10 state residents (40.2%) received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and now 27.7% are fully vaccinated. The Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 1,1614,276 Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination regimen, which is 10,481 more than reported Sunday.

Vaccinators’ reports are still coming to the state, but there were 18,119 more doses administered to residents and out-of-state residents since Sunday’s report, bringing Wisconsin to a total 3,888,870 doses administered. County by county vaccination rates are listed later in this article.

Vaccinations by percentage of age group, as of Monday:

16-17: 19.0% have received a dose/3.4% completed

18-24: 28.3% have received a dose/14.5% completed

25-34: 35.2% have received a dose/20.9% completed

35-44: 42.9% have received a dose/256.1% completed

45-54: 45.2% have received a dose/26.9% completed

55-64: 55.8% have received a dose/32.2% completed

65+: 79.5% have received a dose/71.9% completed

The state still lags in getting the vaccines to minorities but is making progress.

American Indian: 24.2% have received a dose/17.6% completed

Asian: 32.5% have received a dose/17.2% completed

Black: 17.3% have received a dose/10.8% completed

White: 37.8% have received a dose/26.4% completed Hispanic: 22.2% have received a dose/12.6% completed Non-Hispanic: 38.8% have received a dose/27.1% completed



Wisconsin appears to be slowing the momentum of coronavirus’s spread. Less than a week ago, Wisconsin was on pace to reach a milestone 600,000 coronavirus by the end of this week. Now we’ve pushed that off for at least another week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the latest test results found 373 new coronavirus cases, bringing us to a total 590,831 cases diagnosed. Those new cases were out of 3,042 results for people being tested for the coronavirus for the first time or testing positive for the first time.

When you count all tests, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, the positive results make up 3.5% of the results over the past week. That’s down from a positivity rate of 3.8%, where it plateaued for a week until it began falling last Tuesday. The state considers the positivity rate a gauge of the virus’s spread.

The state is currently averaging 732 new cases a day over 7 days. After increasing to 823 on April 14, it has declined daily.

Wisconsin reported 1 more death in Adams County, bringing the death toll to 6,710. After revising the death toll by two on Sunday, the state is currently averaging 4 COVID-19 deaths per day for the past week. The death rate is unchanged at 1.14% of all confirmed coronavirus cases.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours was well below average for a second day, with 37 people admitted, compared to a 7-day average of 60 patients per day.

MONDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 106,585 (40.3%) 76,731 (29.0%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 18,111 (36.2%) 12,882 (25.7%) Dodge (87,839) 28,232 (32.1%) 19,997 (22.8%) Door (27,668) (NE) 15,768 (57.0%) 10,970 (39.6%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 36,326 (35.1%) 27,024 (26.1%) Forest (9,004) 3,269 (36.3%) 2,612 (29.0%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,634 (38.0%) 1,363 (31.7%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,785 (35.9%) 5,446 (28.8%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,101 (34.8%) 5,261 (25.7%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 31,179 (39.5%) 22,774 (28.8%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 13,911 (34.5%) 9,998 (24.8%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,939 (42.6%) 1,723 (37.8%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,202 (34.8%) 10,465 (27.6%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 72,681 (38.7%) 50,208 (26.7%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,156 (29.7%) 9,725 (23.8%) Sheboygan (115,340) 45,145 (39.1%) 30,540 (26.5%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 17,244 (33.8%) 13,427 (26.3%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,036 (28.8%) 5,739 (23.5%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 64,996 (37.8%) 46,834 (27.2%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 189,380 (39.9%) 137,562 (29.0%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 200,948 (36.6%) 145,984 (26.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,341,100 (40.2%) 1,614,276 (27.7%)

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,393,952 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

590,831 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,594 were hospitalized (4.8%)

6,710 died (1.14%)

575,027 are considered recovered (97.3%)

8,850 are still active cases (1.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The latest numbers Sunday from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show there are 318 patients in 136 hospitals across the state, and 91 of them in ICU. We expect updated figures from the WHA later Monday afternoon.

Fox Valley hospitals report they are treating 18 COVID-19 patients, with 6 in ICU. That’s two fewer overall patients and two new ICU patients than Saturday.

10 hospitals in the Northeast region are treating 27 COVID-19 patients, including 6 in ICU. That’s five fewer overall patients and one new ICU patient since Saturday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 275 ICU beds were available in the state’s hospitals (18.75% of the state’s supply). A total 2,128 of all hospital beds are available -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation (19.04%).

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 11 ICU beds available among them (10.55%), and 90 total open beds total (10.2%).

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 41 ICU beds (19.8%) and 257 of all bed types (26.88%) open.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “available,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,685 cases (+0) (11 deaths) (+1)

Ashland – 1,223 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,655 cases (+7) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,119 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,097 cases (+3) (234 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,336 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,311 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 5,713 (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,263 cases (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,199 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,293 cases (+6) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,700 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 43,559 (+53) (292 deaths)

Dodge – 11,680 cases (+3) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,570 cases (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,906 cases (32 deaths)

Dunn – 4,549 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,391 cases (106 deaths)

Florence - 442 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,230 cases (+17) (105 deaths)

Forest - 945 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,842 cases (+1) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,435 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,557 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,983 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 571 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,601 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,228 cases (+11) (108 deaths)

Juneau - 3,066 cases (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,278 cases (305 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,322 cases (+1) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,547 cases (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,542 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,970 (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,024 cases (+1) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,423 cases (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,301 cases (+9) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,048 cases (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,359 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 103,587 (+102) (1,277 deaths)

Monroe – 4,438 cases (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,361 case (50 deaths)

Oneida - 3,573 case (+3) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,337 cases (+11) (201 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,046 cases (+2) (83 deaths)

Pepin – 828 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,770 cases (+11) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,212 cases (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,637 cases (67 deaths)

Price – 1,210 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,126 cases (+20) (337 deaths)

Richland - 1,290 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,331 cases (+19) (167 deaths)

Rusk - 1,280 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,663 cases (+11) (46 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,601 cases (24 deaths)

Shawano – 4,660 cases (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,557 cases (+16) (135 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,319 cases (+22) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,850 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,496 cases (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,893 cases (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,222 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,278 cases (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,409 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,379 cases (+4) (143 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,031 cases (512 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,844 cases (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,136 cases (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,844 cases (+13) (190 deaths)

Wood – 6,868 cases (+5) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (includes Saturday-Monday updates) **

Alger - 300 cases (+1) (2 deaths) (+1)

Baraga - 536 cases (+4) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 976 cases (+9) (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,066 cases (+47) (68 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 2,310 cases (+8) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 995 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,399 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Iron – 912 cases (+8) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 136 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 162 cases (+3)

Mackinac - 365 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,913 cases (+44) (56 deaths)

Menominee - 1,707 cases (+10) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 390 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 275 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

