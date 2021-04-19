Advertisement

Wisconsin food plant worker sues employer for wife’s COVID-19 death

Lady Justicia holding sword and scale bronze figurine with judge hammer on wooden table.
Lady Justicia holding sword and scale bronze figurine with judge hammer on wooden table.(123rf)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) - A food plant employee is suing his Walworth County employer alleging he contracted the coronavirus at work and infected his wife who died from the disease.

Rigoberto Ruiz, of Beloit, says ConAgra Foods didn’t enforce a policy to ensure that employees wore masks at its Darien plant. Ruiz says supervisors failed to take corrective action when employees failed to wear masks at the plant, which processes frozen vegetables.

Ruiz’s wife, Martha Amador De Ruiz, died of COVID-19 complications on May 5, 2020.

The company says it has taken many preventive measures to keep people safe across the plant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
In Appleton
Protest over sign displaying homophobic slur in Appleton
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
40% of Wisconsin residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, state lowers death toll
Family wants $500K donation UW tennis returned
Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning.
Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning

Latest News

Water rescue
Man dies after water rescue in Manitowoc
Video: Andy Thomas
WATCH: Cows roam after truck crash
Ryan Owens to run for Wisconsin Attorney General
Republican law professor announces attorney general run
Generic image of police line
Victim stabbed to death in Neenah