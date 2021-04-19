Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be offered Wednesday at Sunnyview Expo Center

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County health officials say a vaccine clinic will be held this week at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh, and no appointments will be needed.

According to health officials, the clinic will only be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose series, on Wednesday, April 21 from 8 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Anyone who attends the clinic will need to return for the second dose on May 19, and will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose.

The clinic is only open to those who are at least 18 years old.

Although everyone who is 16 and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer is the only vaccine that is approved for those who aren’t yet 18 years old.

A second clinic will be held at the Sunnyview Expo Center on Thursday, April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. That clinic will also offer the Moderna vaccine, however you will need to register for an appointment on that day. CLICK HERE to register.

Anyone who may need help scheduling an appointment can call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 920-232-3026 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Doug Gieryn, the Winnebago County Health Department Director and Health Officer, says he hopes by offering an unscheduled, walk-in clinic on Wednesday will give more people an opportunity to be vaccinated.

Health officials add if you have received a vaccine within the past 14 days, or have had a history of an observed anaphylactic reaction to an injectable medication, you shouldn’t attend the clinic, and to instead work with your healthcare provider. Officials say those injectable medications include epinephrine or an epi pen after an IV or injection.

For those who need help getting to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Winnebago, Outagamie, or Calumet counties, you’re asked to call 920-255-1719 Monday - Friday from8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s Guide to Making an Appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

