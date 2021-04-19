Advertisement

Victim stabbed to death in Neenah

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a victim was stabbed to death in Neenah Saturday night.

On April 17, an officer was called to investigate a trespassing complaint in the 200 block of Main Street. During that investigation, a citizen reported a person “passed out in the grass” in the 200 block of Martens Street.

The officer located the victim, who had blood and injuries on the upper chest.

“The subject was unresponsive and beyond lifesaving efforts,” police say.

Police say the victim was stabbed to death. This is a homicide investigation.

The victim’s name was not released.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. The department did not say if they are looking for a suspect.

The officer responded to the scene at 11:58 p.m.

If you have information, call Neenah Police at (920) 886-6033.

