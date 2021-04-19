Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you have unused or unwanted prescription pills or over-the-counter medication stacked up in your medicine cabinet, now is the time to get rid of them on National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, April 24.

State Attorney General Josh Kaul is praising Wisconsinites as they helped the state lead the nation last year in the amount of proper prescription drug disposal.

Kaul is hoping more people spend the week finding unused and unwanted medications. “We are talking about tons of unused and unwanted medications,” he said.

Boxes upon boxes upon boxes of pills. Now they are being properly disposed of by the Wisconsin Department of Justice after being collected during Drug Take Back events.

“The last time, which covered a longer time frame because of change in schedule because of pandemic, there were nearly 90,000 pounds of unused and unwanted medication collected,” Kaul said.

CLICK HERE to find a Drug Take Back location near you.

In Green Bay, the police department cleans out its drop box, available 24 hours a day in the lobby, multiple times a month.

“When I say ‘clean out,’ it is over-filling” Police Commander Kevin Warych said.

Warych said it amounts to 300 pounds each year.

“So when you calculate the weight of one pill, that’s a lot of pills coming to the P.D. that we are able to take out of people’s homes and dispose of appropriately,” he said.

Now Wisconsinites are being asked again to check their medicine cabinets to help the fight against prescription pain killer abuse as the pandemic has had a direct impact on overdose deaths climbing in the state.

“We know 75 percent of people who start using opioids get them from people they know, with or without asking, so the medicine cabinet is greatest supplier of these meds when used incorrectly,” Cheryl Wittke, executive director of Safe Communities Madison-Dane County, said.

“At one point in time, four-fifths of heroin users start by misusing prescription painkillers, so there’s a direct line that can be drawn from unused and unwanted prescription in people medicine cabinet to those struggling with heroin addiction and other opioids,” Kaul said.

And in the right hands, these unused drugs can be used for healing.

“In some instances, this will allow us to repurpose specific, sealed and non-expired medication to be given to individuals with cancer and other chronic diseases who are uninsured or underinsured,” Dr. William Peppard, a pain stewardship pharmacist with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, said.

Do’s and Don’ts of drug collection from the Wisconsin Department of Justice

DO

Bring controlled or non-controlled prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, creams, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, vials, pet medications

Bring liquids, creams and sprays in their original packaging (liquids cannot be accepted without the original packaging)

Bring vape pens and other e-cigarette devices with their batteries removed

Dispose of solid, non-liquid medications by removing the medicine from its container and place it directly into a disposal box or clear, sealable plastic bag; plastic pill containers (”pill bottles”) should not be collected, but blister packages without the medications removed are acceptable.

DON’T

No businesses are allowed. All waste must be generated by a household

Illicit substances, such as marijuana or methamphetamines, are not part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers

Do not bring illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, personal care products (e.g., shampoos, soaps, sunscreens), anything containing a bodily fluid or blood (”bio-hazardous materials”), mercury thermometers or household hazardous waste (e.g., paint, pesticides, oil, gasoline)

