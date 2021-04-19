Advertisement

Republican law professor announces attorney general run

Ryan Owens to run for Wisconsin Attorney General
Ryan Owens to run for Wisconsin Attorney General(University of Wisconsin Law School)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican law professor has decided to run for attorney general.

Ryan Owens announced Monday that he’s entering the race to unseat Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul.

Owens serves as an affiliate faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s law school and La Follette School of Public Affairs. He’s also the director of the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, which brings conservative speakers to campus.

He’s the second Republican to announce a run. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced his candidacy earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
In Appleton
Protest over sign displaying homophobic slur in Appleton
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
40% of Wisconsin residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, state lowers death toll
Family wants $500K donation UW tennis returned
Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning.
Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning

Latest News

Representatives Lee Snodgrass and Rachael Cabral-Guevara hold a listening session in mid-April.
State representatives hold budget listening session
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Nelson raises nearly $264,000 for Senate bid last quarter
'I voted' stickers
Wisconsin Senate approves Republican election changes
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with Tavern League in capacity limit lawsuit