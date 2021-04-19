New Green Bay Police officers take oath in front of family, friends for first time in a year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in a year, Green Bay police bring back a long-standing tradition of inviting friends and family of their newest hires to an official swearing-in ceremony.

With all the tradition of a typical police officer swearing-in ceremony, this one takes place with everyone safely spaced out, masked and with a new backdrop.

“This is a really cool place. I’ve never actually been to Lambeau Field before,” says Officer Bryce Boldus, who began working for the department in March.

No thanks to COVID, the five new officers taking the oath Monday were all officially sworn in months ago.

“All these officers got sworn in in the hallway of city hall by me and the city clerk,” says Chief Andrew Smith. “They’d raise their hand, sign the paperwork and get to work, so this is an opportunity to welcome their families to the department and get to see their loved ones.”

In the last five years, Chief Smith, who’s soon retiring, has sworn in more than 70 new officers.

That’s a 40% turnover in the police department and comes at a time when recruiting people into the police service has become more challenging.

“I’m definitely aware of things going on around the entire country,” says Boldus, who grew up in a law enforcement family from the Kenosha area. “For me, it’s something where it kind of prided me to want to do it more. I feel like there’s a need for having more quality officers on duty.”

“I was going to school for nursing originally, and then I decided I wanted to help people in a different way and in a better aspect sometimes, so I switched to law enforcement and I could not imagine doing anything else,” says Officer Tessa Dimity, who officially started working for the department last November.

“You’re going to make a difference,” the chief tells officers during the formal ceremony. “I thank God there are young men and women that will stand up and join the police service in times like these, people that are willing to stake their reputation on doing the right thing, people that are willing to stake their personal safety to go out and protect the people of this community.”

With a magnifying glass on officers’ every move across the country, Green Bay says it’s focusing on hiring a diverse department that represents the community and is hiring officers based on more than just experience.

“We don’t look at someone who’s the best driver, or best at firearms or best at tactics. We can teach them all that. What we look for is someone, a police officer, that has good character,” explains Smith.

“I have a lot of experience working with mental health. Part of my degree included working with individuals working with mental health issues, so that’s something I’d like to pursue,” says Boldus.

“Green Bay is where I want to stay. I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else,” says Dimity.

