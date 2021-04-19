Man dies after water rescue in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 47-year-old man died after a water rescue in Manitowoc Sunday morning.

At 7:29 a.m., police and firefighters were called to north pier at 475 Maritime Drive, which is commonly known as “Blue Rail.”

Rescue crews hopped on a boat at Manitowoc Marina and located the man in the water. They started life-saving measures and transported him to the beach area.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, according to Manitowoc Police.

The victim was identified as a 47-year-old Kimberly man. His name was not released.

Searchers located the man’s boat just off the beach area in the 800 block of Memorial Drive.

The case remains under investigation. If you have information, call police at (920) 686-6551.

