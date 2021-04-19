Advertisement

Loaded cattle truck tips in Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A loaded cattle truck tipped overnight at an exit ramp in Green Bay.

At about 10:45 p.m., the truck tipped at I-43 at Exit 185 to University Ave.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed from Webster Ave to University Ave. The southbound lanes of Highway 54 were closed from Sturgeon Bay Rad to University Ave.

Crews cleared the scene at about 1:51 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Green Bay Police say road construction and planned closures will continue.

