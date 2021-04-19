Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Stand-up comedy returns to Appleton

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of us probably agree it’s not too soon in this pandemic to share some good laughs. As we see live entertainment make a comeback, stand-up comedy is coming back, too.

Chris Roth talks with Fox Valley Comedy producer Lyle Sidney about the return of stand-up comedy and putting together the first show for Friday, April 23, at the Appleton Beer Factory, 603 W. College Ave.

Learn about more upcoming shows at the Fox Valley Comedy website.

