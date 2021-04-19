Grand Chute Fire Departments hosts 2 Community COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Fire Department will be hosting two community COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

On Wednesday, April 21 from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Badger Elementary School, located at 501 S Bluemound Drive. Click here to register.

The next clinic will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Grand Chute Town Hall, located at 1900 W Grand Chute Blvd. Click here to register.

“The Grand Chute Fire Department appreciates the Appleton Area School District’s willingness to allow us to use their facility as an ideal location to serve the densely populated south side of Grand Chute at a convenient location in these residents’ neighborhood,” said Kelly Hanink, Assistant Fire Chief. “Hosting a clinic in the evening also provides an alternative for those who are challenged to attend daytime or Saturday clinics.”

The Grand Chute Fire Department will be administering the Moderna vaccine. It is authorized for anyone 18-years-old and up. An appointment is necessary, but identification, insurance, or payment will not be required.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.