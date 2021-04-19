Governor Evers, Foxconn reach new agreement for tech company’s Wisconsin operation

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) and electronics giant Foxconn have reached terms on a new agreement for the company’s project in Mount Pleasant.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Board is set to review the agreement and approve it.

“I’ve said all along that my goal as governor would be to find an agreement that works for Wisconsin taxpayers while providing the support Foxconn needs to be successful here in our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m incredibly grateful for all the folks at the WEDC and Foxconn for their help working to find a solution that works for everyone, and I look forward to the amendment being approved by the WEDC Board of Directors.”

Details of the agreement were not made available.

“In response to unforeseeable economic conditions, Foxconn began formal negotiations with a desire to lower taxpayer liability in exchange for the flexibility to pursue business opportunities the meet market demand,” said Dr. Jay Lee, Foxconn Technology Group Board Member and Vice Chairman. “We are grateful to Governor Evers, Missy Hughes, and our team at Foxconn for finding a solution that can go before and be approved by the WEDC Board of Directors.”

Action 2 News reported in December that a deal was in the works in which Foxconn would agree to take fewer state tax credits. The company failed to meet the tax credit threshold in 2020.

The company has also discussed making electric vehicles at the Wisconsin plant.

Foxconn had promised to build a factory to make LCD screens in Mount Pleasant, but they’ve scaled back on the $10 billion project. The Taiwanese company initially promised to hire 13,000 people at a sprawling campus.

The company also promised to hired hundreds of people for innovation centers. Foxconn was expected to set up shop in the Watermark Building in downtown Green Bay, but that never happened.

In 2018, State Republicans passed a bill that would give Foxconn $3 billion in incentives for building their tech campus in Wisconsin--as long as they meet hiring goals. Then Gov. Scott Walker and then President Donald Trump attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the campus.

