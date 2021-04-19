De Pere schools use QR codes for contact tracing

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Unified School District of De Pere is using QR codes for COVID-19 contact tracing.

The QR code program was created by district’s data specialist. Students use their Chromebooks to scan the code and it logs where they are in the building. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, staff type in the name and pull up the student’s locations within the building. The program also brings up a list of close contacts.

“Having this system in hand as far as contact tracing goes, when you find out a student is positive it’s taken that initial part of contact tracing when you need to identify close contacts and it’s changed it from something that took hours to something that takes moments, literally minutes, I can have a list of all the other students that this student was close to,” says Joe Connelly, Data Specialist.

The program allows the district to quickly contact close contacts of a positive student. The district hopes that will reduce spread of the virus.

