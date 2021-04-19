Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Generic image of police line
Victim stabbed to death in Neenah
In Appleton
Protest over sign displaying homophobic slur in Appleton
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
40% of Wisconsin residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, state lowers death toll
Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning.
Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, the website of the social media platform Parler is...
Apple signals return of right-wing ‘free speech’ app Parler
UWO anthropology class helping with investigation of 1983 Neenah homicide case
UWO anthropology class helping with investigation of 1983 Neenah homicide case
Man arrested in connection to Outagamie County cold case involving kidnapping, sexual assault;...
Man arrested in connection to Outagamie County cold case involving kidnapping, sexual assault; $1M cash bond issued
UWO Anthropology class assisting in search for Starkie Swenson's remains.
UWO anthropology class helping with investigation of 1983 Neenah homicide case
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Ex-Texas deputy accused of killing 3 found after manhunt