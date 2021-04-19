BREEZY AND NOTICEABLY COOLER TODAY

A cold front passed through the state early this morning bringing a breezy northwest wind. That will produce a noticeable drop in temperatures. Highs today will be mainly in the middle 40s, with only upper 30s in the Northwoods. Don’t be surprised if wind chills stay in the 30s for most of the day.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon, but there should be some clearing overnight. We should be dry heading into tomorrow, but there may be a few flurries or sprinkles during the afternoon. We’ll avoid the accumulating snow tomorrow, which is expected to fall south of us across portions of Illinois and Indiana.

It wouldn’t be surprising for us to pick up a few light rain and snow showers on Wednesday. Highs will stay cool... only in the low-to-mid 40s. But, temperatures will begin to rise for the remainder of the week. We’ll be back in the more seasonable 50s from Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Thursday should be dry and mostly sunny, but clouds will return on Friday. A few spotty showers are possible during the day with a better chance for scattered rain on Saturday. Northern areas may pick up a touch of wintry mix with that system.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: NW 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: N 5-10 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and quite breezy. HIGH: 46 (wind chills in the 30s)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Wind weakens. LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Chilly for April with less wind. PM flurry or sprinkle? HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy with a few showers and flakes. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild again with spotty showers possible. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Turning breezy late. Wintry mix NORTH? HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and some sun. A little cooler. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

