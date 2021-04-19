Baby, teen babysitter injured in beating in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 15-year-old girl was struck in the head about 30 times and shocked twice with a Taser, as a group of teens assaulted her while she was babysitting. A one-year-old baby was also injured, and police believe the first punch struck the baby.

Action 2 News obtained details of the assault from a criminal complaint against 19-year-old Channel Bennett, the only one of the accused who’s an adult. The rest of the teens who police think were involved are 15 and 16 years old.

According to the complaint, a woman flagged down police in front of her house on St. George Street on March 29. She said her babysitter was in a fight with some girls who came over. The babysitter wasn’t very cooperative with police and officers didn’t see any bruises. A short time later, police received a complaint from Bennett saying the 15-year-old was sending her threatening messages on Facebook.

The next day, a social worker in Green Bay schools contacted police with a link to a Facebook video of a group of girls attacking the babysitter while she was holding a baby. Police say the video shows a girl, who’s also 15 years old, starts throwing punches. The baby lets out a scream. As the babysitter is repeatedly punched in the face, one girl yanks the baby out of her arms, causing the babysitter to fall to the floor. The baby hits a sofa chair then falls to the floor and remains motionless. Police say two other girls go down, too, and it appears the one who tried to pull the baby away fell on or near the baby. At some point, the baby is taken away from the fight and is seen later in the video motionless in a chair. Meanwhile, girls continue punching the babysitter in the head and kicking her. Bennett comes in and kicks the babysitter twice. A 16-year-old stomps on the victim’s head and throws more punches at her until the other girls pull her off. As the babysitter starts to sit up, the 15-year-old who threw the first punch in the video uses a stun gun twice on her legs, then the girls leave.

The babysitter was more cooperative talking with police once they had the video. She told police she was babysitting when she answered a knock on the door and five girls, including Bennett, walked in. She said Bennett had been mad at her for months and threatening her.

When the fight was over she checked on the baby and it wasn’t breathing. She shook the baby and it started breathing “and crying really hard.” She said the baby had some bruising and a knot on its head and was very lethargic. She told police she thought the baby was taken to a doctor.

Bennett is charged with party to the crime of physical abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm; and party to the crime of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. These charges are felonies, carrying maximum penalties of 6 and 10 years in prison, respectively. She’s also charged with felony bail jumping and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. Bennett had a court date later this month for an unrelated identity theft charge from the summer of 2020.

