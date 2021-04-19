Arrest made in 21-year-old Outagamie County cold case involving kidnapping, sexual assault

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a man has been arrested in connection to an Outagamie County cold case.

According to Grand Chute Police, officers arrested 51-year-old John E.W. Carter in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday.

Carter has been charged in Outagamie County with First Degree Sexual Assault and Kidnapping and Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

According to police, Carter was identified as a suspect after a detective was assigned to investigate the crime in September of 2019.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened on February 12, 2000, which officials was a kidnapping and sexual assault that happened near the Fox River Mall.

When they arrived, police learned the suspect, identified as a male, had observed a victim while she was working at Younkers. The victim was identified by police as a 16-year-old girl.

Officials say the man waited for her to leave the store at the end of her shift, and as she walked to her vehicle, the man - who she didn’t know- confronted her.

That’s when police say the man displayed a handgun, and told the girl to get into her vehicle and move to the passenger seat. Officials say the man then entered her vehicle and drove it to a nearby location, where he sexually assaulted her.

Afterwards, police say the man ran from the scene, and wasn’t immediately caught. Investigators tried to identify the man, but weren’t able to at that time..

In addition, police say investigators learned the assault in Outagamie County was linked to a separate incident which happened in Janesville, Wisconsin in 1999 using DNA evidence. Investigators say they were able to make that connection in April of 2000.

Multiple agencies worked with Grand Chute Police on the case, including the Green Bay and Wisconsin Rapids Police Departments, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation, and the FBI.

Police say Carter is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

