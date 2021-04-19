Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 2 missing teens

Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was...
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was issued for them in Texas.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Texas was issued for two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, who have been missing since Sunday and believed to be in danger.

The Seagoville Police Department said Devany Betancourt, a Hispanic 16-year-old female, 5-feet-2 tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull and two gold rings.

Marina Nelson a white 17-year-old female, 5-feet-9 and 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts. Nelson has wavy brown hair.

Law enforcement officials believe these children are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information can contact Seagoville police at 972-287-6815 or call 911.

