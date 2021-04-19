Advertisement

Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aisha Morales is joining Tammy Elliott, Kathryn Bracho, Steve Beylon and Kristyn Allen on Action 2 News This Morning.

Aisha started her journey at WBAY in August 2016. CLICK HERE to learn more about Aisha’s career in news.

Aisha has been on the anchor desk for Action 2 News This Morning Weekend for several years. She’ll be doing double duty until a new anchor is named for the weekend morning show.

Aisha will also anchor Action 2 News at Noon.

“To say I am honored and grateful for this opportunity is an understatement,” Aisha says. “I have learned so much and grown in the nearly five years I’ve lived and worked in Northeast Wisconsin.”

BIG ANNOUCEMENT: It's OFFICIAL. I will be joining Tammy Elliott WBAY, Kathryn Bracho WBAY, and Steve Beylon WBAY on...

Posted by Aisha Morales WBAY on Monday, April 19, 2021

Aisha is a mentor to reporters and producers and a newsroom leader. She’s also very active on social media.

We. Are. So. EXCITED!!!!!!

Posted by Kathryn Bracho WBAY on Monday, April 19, 2021

Aisha is a BIG Green Bay Packers fan and she loves working and living in Northeast Wisconsin.

