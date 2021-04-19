Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aisha Morales is joining Tammy Elliott, Kathryn Bracho, Steve Beylon and Kristyn Allen on Action 2 News This Morning.
Aisha started her journey at WBAY in August 2016. CLICK HERE to learn more about Aisha’s career in news.
Aisha has been on the anchor desk for Action 2 News This Morning Weekend for several years. She’ll be doing double duty until a new anchor is named for the weekend morning show.
Aisha will also anchor Action 2 News at Noon.
“To say I am honored and grateful for this opportunity is an understatement,” Aisha says. “I have learned so much and grown in the nearly five years I’ve lived and worked in Northeast Wisconsin.”
Aisha is a mentor to reporters and producers and a newsroom leader. She’s also very active on social media.
Aisha is a BIG Green Bay Packers fan and she loves working and living in Northeast Wisconsin.
HOW TO FOLLOW AISHA ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AishaMoralesWBAY
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AishaLMorales
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aisha_morales_tv/
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.