A MUCH COLDER AND BREEZY MONDAY

A band of showers passed through the area in the pre-dawn hours. The rain is gone now, but it announced the arrival of a cold front, which sliced through the area. Behind the front, you’ll notice a breezy northwest wind, which is bringing down our temperatures. Highs today will be mainly in the middle 40s, with only upper 30s in the Northwoods. Don’t be surprised if wind chills stay in the 30s for most of the day. Grabbing the heavier coat before heading out would be a good idea.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today. We’ll see skies turning partly cloudy tonight. Some flurries are possible across the Northwoods, as that northwest wind blows off of Lake Superior. Otherwise, we should be dry heading into tomorrow. We’ll avoid the tomorrow’s accumulating snow, which is expected to fall south of us across portions of Illinois and Indiana.

It wouldn’t be surprising for us to pick up a few light rain and snow showers on Wednesday. Then, temperatures will begin to rise again. We’ll be back in the seasonably mild 50s from Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 15-25 MPH

TUESDAY: NW/N 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and quite breezy. HIGH: 46, with wind chills in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Snappy cold. Flurries north. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Chilly for April. Less wind. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds. A few showers and flakes. HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. More mild, but breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Maybe some sprinkles? Mild again. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and some sun. A little cooler. HIGH: 50

