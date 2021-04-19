A FEW CHILLY DAYS

Skies turn partly cloudy overnight and temperatures drop into the 20s. We should be dry heading into Tuesday, but there may be a few flurries or sprinkles during the afternoon. High temperatures will be mostly in the 40s. We’ll avoid the accumulating snow tomorrow, which is expected to fall south of us across portions of Illinois and Indiana.

It wouldn’t be surprising for us to pick up a few light rain and snow showers on Wednesday. Highs will stay cool... only in the low-to-mid 40s. But, temperatures will begin to rise for the remainder of the week. We’ll be back in the more seasonable 50s from Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Thursday should be dry and mostly sunny, but clouds will return on Friday. A few spotty showers are possible during the day with a better chance for scattered rain on Saturday. Northern areas may pick up a touch of wintry mix with that system. Sunday is probably dry.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW-NE 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N-NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Wind weakens. LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Chilly for April with less wind. PM flurry or sprinkle? HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Generally cloudy with a few spotty showers of rain or snow. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild again with spotty showers possible late or at night. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Turning breezy late. Wintry mix NORTH? HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and some sun. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Shower chance late or at night. HIGH: 57

