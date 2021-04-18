Wisconsin DNR says fire danger is very high for much of the state
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says wildfire danger is listed as “very high” and “high” for much of the state Sunday.
According to the agency, low relative humidity levels and increasing southwest winds are increasing the risk of wildfires, which spread quickly in those conditions.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Weather Statement due to the elevated fire weather conditions. According to the NWS, southwest winds are expected to gust around 15 miles per hour.
However, some rain is expected to arrive during the overnight hours.
NWS officials say outdoor enthusiasts should be careful with off-road vehicles or equipment which can create a spark and start a fire.
In addition, cigarettes should be extinguished and disposed of properly. The NWS adds you should avoid outdoor burning, and report any wildfires to your local authorities.
State officials say during the first week of April, there were 161 wildfires in Wisconsin, which burned more than 1,000 acres and destroyed 19 buildings. Another 179 buildings were threatened due to the flames, but were saved.
DNR officials say many of the fires have been caused by equipment, as well as the burning of debris. They add those accounted for more than half of the fires.
However, the DNR adds the two largest fires so far this spring were started along railroads in Juneau and Waukesha Counties.
The following 51 counties are in the agency’s “Very High” fire danger level as of Sunday:
- Adams
- Ashland
- Barron
- Bayfield
- Brown
- Buffalo
- Burnett
- Calumet
- Chippewa
- Clark
- Door
- Douglas
- Dunn
- Eau Claire
- Florence
- Fond du Lac
- Forest
- Green Lake
- Iron
- Jackson
- Juneau
- Kewaunee
- La Crosse
- Langlade
- Lincoln
- Manitowoc
- Marathon
- Marinette
- Marquette
- Menominee
- Monroe
- Oconto
- Oneida
- Outagamie
- Pepin
- Pierce
- Polk
- Portage
- Price
- Rusk
- Sawyer
- Shawano
- Sheboygan
- St. Croix
- Taylor
- Trempealeau
- Washburn
- Waupaca
- Waushara
- Winnebago
- Wood
Meanwhile, another 21 counties are listed as having “High” fire danger Sunday:
- Columbia
- Crawford
- Dane
- Dodge
- Grant
- Green
- Iowa
- Jefferson
- Kenosha
- Lafayette
- Milwaukee
- Ozaukee
- Racine
- Richland
- Rock
- Sauk
- Vernon
- Vilas
- Walworth
- Washington
- Waukesha

