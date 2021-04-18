Wisconsin DNR says fire danger is very high for much of the state

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says wildfire danger is listed as “very high” and “high” for much of the state Sunday.

According to the agency, low relative humidity levels and increasing southwest winds are increasing the risk of wildfires, which spread quickly in those conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Weather Statement due to the elevated fire weather conditions. According to the NWS, southwest winds are expected to gust around 15 miles per hour.

However, some rain is expected to arrive during the overnight hours. CLICK HERE for your First Alert Forecast.

NWS officials say outdoor enthusiasts should be careful with off-road vehicles or equipment which can create a spark and start a fire.

In addition, cigarettes should be extinguished and disposed of properly. The NWS adds you should avoid outdoor burning, and report any wildfires to your local authorities.

Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon with very dry air and breezy winds. Outdoor burning should be avoided. https://t.co/93WtAWKj4J — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) April 18, 2021

State officials say during the first week of April, there were 161 wildfires in Wisconsin, which burned more than 1,000 acres and destroyed 19 buildings. Another 179 buildings were threatened due to the flames, but were saved.

DNR officials say many of the fires have been caused by equipment, as well as the burning of debris. They add those accounted for more than half of the fires.

However, the DNR adds the two largest fires so far this spring were started along railroads in Juneau and Waukesha Counties.

The following 51 counties are in the agency’s “Very High” fire danger level as of Sunday:

Adams

Ashland

Barron

Bayfield

Brown

Buffalo

Burnett

Calumet

Chippewa

Clark

Door

Douglas

Dunn

Eau Claire

Florence

Fond du Lac

Forest

Green Lake

Iron

Jackson

Juneau

Kewaunee

La Crosse

Langlade

Lincoln

Manitowoc

Marathon

Marinette

Marquette

Menominee

Monroe

Oconto

Oneida

Outagamie

Pepin

Pierce

Polk

Portage

Price

Rusk

Sawyer

Shawano

Sheboygan

St. Croix

Taylor

Trempealeau

Washburn

Waupaca

Waushara

Winnebago

Wood

Meanwhile, another 21 counties are listed as having “High” fire danger Sunday:

Columbia

Crawford

Dane

Dodge

Grant

Green

Iowa

Jefferson

Kenosha

Lafayette

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Racine

Richland

Rock

Sauk

Vernon

Vilas

Walworth

Washington

Waukesha

CLICK HERE to see the latest fire danger map issued by the Wisconsin DNR.

Fire danger is now HIGH to VERY HIGH across all of Wisconsin today. Please avoid all burning, including campfires, if possible.

Burning is NOT allowed today in fire danger areas in the DNR Fire Protection Area. Check for local restrictions if outside that area. pic.twitter.com/sop1xJlqqh — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 18, 2021

