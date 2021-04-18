Two Rivers man arrested following shots fired incident in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a 22-year-old man is in custody following a shots fired incident early Sunday morning in Sheboygan.

According to Sheboygan Police, officers heard gunshots at 2:19 a.m. in the area of Indiana Avenue and South 9th Street.

They add a vehicle was seen leaving the area, and officers stopped the vehicle, where they recovered a handgun.

Police say the man, who hasn’t been identified, told them he fired shots into the air to break up a fight. Officials say he was arrested for Endangering Safety by Dangerous Use of a Weapons.

No one was reported injured due to the firearm being discharged.

Police didn’t immediately specify if another person was in the vehicle with the man.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.