RAIN WITH SOME MIX TONIGHT, COOLER ON MONDAY

Clouds will continue to thicken this evening as our next weathermaker moves into Wisconsin. A cold front will bring a brief round of rain showers overnight... there may be some wet snow mixing in at times through Monday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected, and it would primarily be on grassy and elevated surfaces across the Northwoods. Any rain/snow should wrap up by 8-10 a.m. Monday.

The afternoon will be breezy, but dry with cloudy skies. Northwest winds could gust to 25 mph and will usher in some noticeably cooler air compared to this weekend. Highs will run about 10° below average for the second half of April with readings staying in the middle 40s. Temperatures will be similar through Wednesday. Lows on these night should settle into the 20s.

After Monday morning, much of the upcoming week will be dry. Spotty flakes may fly Tuesday as a stronger storm system passes to our southeast. Steadier snowfall is possible across far southeastern Wisconsin. There could also be a few sprinkles or flurries Wednesday as well. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected on both afternoons. Skies will clear out Thursday and temperatures will begin to moderate. Look for highs to get back into the upper 50s by next weekend. Our weather may turn unsettled late in the week with isolated showers possible on Friday. It’s looking like there will be a better chance for steadier rain... perhaps some mix NORTH on Saturday. Continue to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken with early morning rain... some mix/snow possible. LOW: 38

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Scattered showers and wet snow possible early. HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with spotty afternoon flakes. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. A few sprinkles or flurries possible. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Clouds increase with isolated showers possible. HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers... some mix NORTH. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with temps slightly below average. HIGH: 54

