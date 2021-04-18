MILD TEMPERATURES AGAIN TODAY, COOLER TO START THE WEEK...

It’ll be at least partly sunny early today. High temperatures this afternoon should be in the 60s for most although a bit cooler along the lakeshore. Clouds will thicken this evening ahead of our next weathermaker that arrives later tonight.

Our next weathermaker brings scattered rain into our area overnight, and could mix with some light snow into Monday morning. Any accumulation should be limited to grassy surfaces, but perhaps a few roads and sidewalks will become slippery if some steadier snow materializes. The greatest chance for any snow is up in the Northwoods.

Any rain/snow mix should wrap up Monday morning, leaving the afternoon dry with cloudy skies. The early week will be cooler with highs limited to the 40s Monday through Wednesday. Lows on those night should settle into the 20s. After Monday morning, much of the upcoming week will be dry. We may see a few flakes flying Tuesday as a stronger storm system passes to our southeast. Steadier snowfall is possible across far southeastern Wisconsin. Skies will clear out Thursday and temperatures will begin to moderate. Look for highs to get back into the upper 50s by next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: S/SW 5-10+ MPH

MONDAY: NW 15-25 MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny early, then increasing clouds. Rain/mix arrives at NIGHT. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Rain/mix lasting until the early morning hours. LOW: 38

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Scattered showers and wet snow possible early. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with a few afternoon flakes. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. A sprinkle or flurry? HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible. HIGH: 55

