March to Victory rally makes stop at Brown County Courthouse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group traveling across America to spread awareness of citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States stopped in Green Bay Sunday afternoon in what they say is an effort to build momentum.

The “March to Victory Relay Across America” stopped outside the Brown County Courthouse as it makes its way to Washington, D.C.

The march plans to arrive in D.C. on May first to commemorate “May Day”, and use it as an moment of accountability for the Biden Administration.

Previously, the administration has promised to pass immigration reform and stop institutionalized racism during Biden’s first 100 days in office.

RELATED: Biden’s first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises

RELATED: Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration

“There are 11,000,000 undocumented people who live in this country,” said Jessica Schmidt, who is traveling to Washington, D.C.. “The support is there. There are 5,000,000 DACA recipients. The people are there. Democrats need to remember that it was Brown and Black communities who voted for them, and they are going to lose votes if they don’t take our demands seriously.”

RELATED: Biden administration won’t defend Trump immigration rule

RELATED: Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban

There will be a group of people traveling to D.C. to represent the 70,000 undocumented immigrants in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.