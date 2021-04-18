Advertisement

Kaukauna man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one man is recovering from serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle Saturday night.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a one vehicle crash on County Trunk JJ just north of State Highway 96 in the Town of Kaukauna at about 8:10 p.m.

The driver, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 43-year-old Kaukauna man, was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The incident, which closed County Trunk JJ to close for about three hours while authorities reconstructed the crash, is still being investigated.

