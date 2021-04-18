Evers, Wisconsin legislature continue to discuss how to spend American Rescue Plan funds

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and members of the state legislature are continuing discussion on how to spend the $3.2 billion coming to the state through the American Rescue Plan for COVID-19 relief.

As Action 2 News first reported, both the Assembly and the Senate passed their own plans for what to do with the money, but by law, the money is at Evers’ disposal.

The Democratic governor and Republican-controlled legislature have some of the same priorities for spending the money, such as aid to homeowners and small business owners, as well as the tourism industry.

However, both sides have different opinions on how to do it.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, Matt Smith spoke with Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to discuss what comes next if Evers vetoes their package of bills.

“There’s really no good reason why he would veto it other than playing politics,” said Vos. “I think when the framers put together the Constitution, they never intended for one person to be able to make all the choices in state government. It requires law, compromise and working together which is exactly what our plan is.”

“During the worst days of the pandemic, this legislature did not meet for eight months. So, I was really puzzled when, suddenly, 11 bills popped up,” said Representative Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay).

Vos says they would consider legal action if it is needed, but says it isn’t a first resort.

