Community members hold rally against police brutality, murder of Indigenous women

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A peaceful march against police brutality and the murder of Indigenous women was held early Sunday afternoon in Green Bay.

More than two dozen people participated in what they called “The Solidarity Rally.”

Rally organizers called for justice for Jonathan Tubby, who was killed by Green Bay police in 2018.

The group says they were inspired to hold the rally following recent officer-involved shootings across the country.

“We will raise our boys to respect our women, respect our families,” said Marla Mahkimetas, whose daughter-in-law was killed.

“We’re just trying to figure this out day by day, sometimes moment to moment. It’s not easy to lose a loved one,” said Sarah Wunderlich, a family member of Tubby’s.

According to the organizers, they say they’re planning another rally on May 15 in front of the Brown County courthouse.

