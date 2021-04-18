Appleton North girls & Kimberly boys win WIAA volleyball state titles

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton North girls and Kimberly boys played close to home in the WIAA Division 1 volleyball championship games Saturday, and each won state titles.

Playing on FVA conference rival Kaukauna’s home court, the area powers got the job done.

The Lightning girls closed out an undefeated season with a 3-0 win over Manitowoc Lincoln. Appleton North was in control of each set. They were led by the 15 kills of Brianna Cantrell. It was the first state title for Appleton North in program history.

The Papermaker boys beat Middleton 3-1 to claim the boys’ crown. Kimberly become back-to-back champion. Cooper Polczinski paved the way with 23 kills in the championship match.

