40% of Wisconsin residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, state lowers death toll

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports four out of every 10 residents in Wisconsin have received a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Sunday, the DHS reports 40.2% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, which equals 2,339,142 people. That’s an increase of 28,085 people from Saturday’s report.

Meanwhile, the state says another 34,474 residents completed their vaccine series, bringing Wisconsin’s percentage of fully vaccinated people to 27.5%, or 1,603,795 residents.

So far, the DHS reports a total of 3,870,751 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin. This comes on the same day the Centers for Disease Control announced that half of all adults in the United States have received at least one COVID-19 shot. Federal officials say almost 130 million people who are 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, which equals about 50.4% of the total adult population.

County by county vaccine rates will be found below.

Vaccinations by percentage of age group, as of Sunday:

16-17: 18.9% have received a dose/3.3% completed

18-24: 28.3% have received a dose/14.3% completed

25-34: 35.2% have received a dose/20.7% completed

35-44: 42.8% have received a dose/25.9% completed

45-54: 45.1% have received a dose/26.7% completed

55-64: 55.8% have received a dose/31.8% completed

65+: 79.5% have received a dose/71.9% completed

Meanwhile, the DHS revised the state’s death toll by two, lowering it to 6,709 Sunday. State officials revised the death toll in Sawyer and Washington Counties, lowering each by one. The 6,709 deaths continue to make up 1.14% of all confirmed cases in Wisconsin. Although the state lowered the death toll, it wasn’t enough to move Wisconsin’s seven day death average, which held steady from Saturday at five deaths per day.

The revision comes as the state crosses the 590,000 cumulative case total since February 5 of 2020. The agency reports another 518 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Sunday. New cases were reported in 43 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. The state also revised case counts in seven other counties (Walworth, Vilas, Sheboygan, Shawano, Richland, Jefferson and Iowa).

According to the DHS, the new cases are out of 4,507 results from people testing positive or being tested for the first time, or 11.49% of those results. The 7-day average for the positivity rate, which includes those who have had more than one test done, dropped to 3.5% after holding steady at 3.6% for two straight days.

Wisconsin has now seen a cumulative total of 590,458 confirmed coronavirus cases, and is on pace to reach a milestone 600,000 confirmed cases in the next two weeks if the spread of the disease doesn’t slow.

The state is averaging 736 new cases per day for the past week. After increasing to 823 on April 14, it has declined daily. The state’s percentage of active cases -- people diagnosed in the past 30 days who aren’t medically cleared – dropped to 1.5%.

The number of hospitalizations in the past 24 hours is well below average, with 34 patients admitted for COVID-19. The 7-day hospital admission average increased to 60 after holding steady at 58 the past two days.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION UPDATES

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 106,314 (40.2%) 76,225 (28.8%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 18,074 (36.1%) 12,812 (25.6%) Dodge (87,839) 28,114 (32.0%) 19,942 (22.7%) Door (27,668) (NE) 15,753 (56.9%) 10,926 (39.5%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 36,215 (35.0%) 26,948 (26.1%) Forest (9,004) 3,273 (36.4%) 2,612 (29.0%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,630 (38.0%) 1,362 (31.7%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,777 (35.8%) 5,439 (28.8%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,091 (34.7%) 5,237 (25.6%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 31,139 (39.4%) 22,681 (28.7%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 13,906 (34.5%) 9,938 (24.6%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,949 (42.8%) 1,725 (37.9%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,190 (34.8%) 10.,435 (27.5%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 72,376 (38.5%) 49,873 (26.5%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,151 (29.7%) 9,705 (23.7%) Sheboygan (115,340) 45,063 (39.1%) 30,305 (26.3%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 17,209 (33.7%) 13,374 (26.2%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,032 (28.8%) 5,724 (23.4%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 64,703 (37.6%) 46,605 (27.1%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 189,023 (39.9%) 136,804 (28.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 200,271 (36.4%) 145,257 (26.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,339,142 (40.2%) 1,603,795 (27.5%)

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,390,910 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

590,458 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,557 were hospitalized (4.8%)

6,709 died (1.14%)

574,420 are considered recovered (97.3%)

9,085 are still active cases (1.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS – WHA figures will be updated later this afternoon

The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show as of Saturday, there are 326 patients in 136 hospitals across the state, an increase of 17 from Friday. In addition, there are 82 patients in the ICU, a decrease of four during the past 24 hours.

Fox Valley hospitals report they are treating 20 COVID-19 patients, with 4 in ICU. That’s one more overall patient and one new ICU patient than Friday.

10 hospitals in the Northeast region are treating 32 COVID-19 patients, including 5 in ICU. That’s 2 fewer in ICU and one fewer patient overall since Friday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 259 ICU beds were available in the state’s hospitals (17.66% of the state’s supply). A total 2,004 of all hospital beds are available -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation (17.9%).

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 6 ICU beds available among them (5.7%), and 265 total open beds total (10.2%).

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 41 ICU beds (19.8%) and 249 of all bed types (27.72%) open.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “available,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,685 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,223 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,648 cases (+11) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,119 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,094 cases (+2) (234 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,336 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,308 cases (+6) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 5,713 (+3) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,263 cases (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,199 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,287 cases (+2) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,699 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 43,441 (+65) (292 deaths)

Dodge – 11,677 cases (+6) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,570 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,906 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Dunn – 4,543 cases (+10) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,391 cases (+8) (106 deaths)

Florence - 442 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,213 cases (105 deaths)

Forest - 945 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,841 cases (+3) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,433 cases (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,557 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,983 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (10 deaths)

Iron - 571 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,601 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,217 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (108 deaths)

Juneau - 3,066 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,278 cases (+18) (305 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,321 cases (+1) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,547 cases (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,541 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,970 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,023 cases (+3) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,423 cases (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,292 cases (+31) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,048 cases (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,358 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 103,485 (+205) (1,277 deaths)

Monroe – 4,438 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,361 case (+1) (50 deaths)

Oneida - 3,570 case (+1) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,326 cases (+11) (201 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,044 cases (+9) (83 deaths)

Pepin – 828 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,759 cases (+4) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,212 cases (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,637 cases (+4) (67 deaths)

Price – 1,208 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,106 cases (+4) (337 deaths)

Richland - 1,287 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,312 cases (+24) (167 deaths)

Rusk - 1,279 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,652 cases (+4) (46 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,601 cases (+3) (24 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Shawano – 4,660 cases (State revised, decrease of 4) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,541 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (135 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,297 cases (+22) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,850 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,496 cases (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,893 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,221 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,278 cases (State revised, decrease of 4) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,408 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,375 cases (+17) (143 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Waukesha – 43,031 cases (512 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,844 cases (+2) (117 deaths)

Waushara – 2,136 cases (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,831 cases (190 deaths)

Wood – 6,863 cases (+5) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 299 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 532 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 967 cases (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,019 cases (67 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,302 cases (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 992 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,393 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 904 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 135 cases (1 death)

Luce – 159 cases

Mackinac - 362 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,913 cases (56 deaths)

Menominee - 1,697 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 388 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 275 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

