State representatives hold budget listening session

Representatives Lee Snodgrass and Rachael Cabral-Guevara hold a listening session in mid-April.
Representatives Lee Snodgrass and Rachael Cabral-Guevara hold a listening session in mid-April.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Freshman lawmakers from the Fox Valley held a joint budget listening session Saturday morning in Neenah.

About a dozen people attended the session, which was hosted by Representative Lee Snodgrass (D - Appleton) and Representative Rachael Cabral-Guevara (R - Fox Crossing).

They discussed various topics, including gun violence, funding higher education and the lack of affordable housing.

While they disagreed on those policies, both said they support legalizing marijuana.

RELATED: State lawmakers weigh in on Evers’ budget proposal to include legalizing recreational marijuana

“People like Rachel and I, we run on a platform. We saw what our beliefs are. And then, it should be no surprise to people when we’re elected we try to carry out their beliefs ,” said Representative Snodgrass.

“There are certain platforms that I have. That I would stand for and would vote against my party on that I feel very passionate about. Medical marijuana is one of them. Marijuana as a whole is one of them, and I’ve gotten a lot of heat from that,” said Representative Cabral-Guevara.

The duo held the sessions to get feedback from voters on Governor Tony Evers’ proposed $91 billion budget, which includes legalizing marijuana.

RELATED: Evers calls for justice reform, more education spending in budget proposal

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) says there isn’t enough support among Senators to approve any legalization proposals anytime soon, but says those numbers don’t translate to the Legislature.

RELATED: Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin

