SEASONABLE TEMPS & SOME WEEKEND SUN!

This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine mixed with some high-fair weather clouds at times. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for most although temperatures along the lakeshore will be right around 50 degrees.

Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday night into Monday. This feature will bring rain and possibly some mix or snow along the way. Monday and Tuesday look particularly chilly once again with high temperatures only in the 40s. The end of next week looks much milder again.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N-NE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Few high clouds. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. A chance of showers. Wet snow showers possible early. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with a few showers of rain or snow. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 59

