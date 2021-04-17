Advertisement

SEASONABLE TEMPS & SOME WEEKEND SUN!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine mixed with some high-fair weather clouds at times. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for most although temperatures along the lakeshore will be right around 50 degrees.

Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday night into Monday. This feature will bring rain and possibly some mix or snow along the way. Monday and Tuesday look particularly chilly once again with high temperatures only in the 40s. The end of next week looks much milder again.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N-NE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Few high clouds. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. A chance of showers. Wet snow showers possible early. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with a few showers of rain or snow. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 59

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved

Most Read

Five people were hurt in the head-on crash.
Woman, four teens hurt in head-on crash near Freedom
Wisconsin’s coronavirus cases, positivity rate down for first time in days
Green Bay police barricade the 100-block of Gray Street while they investigate a reported...
Man shot in Green Bay, prompting school lockdowns
Appleton city leaders counter a homophobic slur with a message encouraging dignity and respect....
“Hate has no home here”: Appleton leaders respond to homophobic sign
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Today will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s for most.
First Alert Forecast: A sunny Saturday!
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sun this weekend
First Alert Weather
SEASONABLE TEMPS & SOME WEEKEND SUN!
N.E.W. Family Services in Green Bay
Sex assaults: The challenges of coming forward