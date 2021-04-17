Advertisement

PLEASANT TEMPS, INCREASING CLOUDS SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We’ll see a mix of clouds and stars tonight with the cloud cover generally thinning out by daybreak Sunday. Temperatures overnight will range from the upper 20s north into the low/mid 30s elsewhere. We’ll begin the day mostly sunny, but clouds will gradually increase. All in all, Sunday should be a pretty nice day with highs to near 60.

Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday night. Scattered rain moves in overnight, and could mix with some light snow into Monday morning. Any accumulation should be limited to grassy surfaces, but perhaps a few roads and sidewalks will become slippery if some steadier snow materializes.

Any rain/snow mix should wrap up Monday morning, leaving the afternoon dry. The early week will be cooler with highs limited to the 40s Monday through Wednesday. Lows on those night should settle into the 20s. After Monday morning, much of the upcoming week will be dry. We may see a few flakes flying Tuesday as a stronger storm system passes to our southeast. Steadier snowfall is possible across far southeastern Wisconsin. Skies will clear out Thursday and temperatures will begin to moderate. Look for highs to get back into the upper 50s by next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, quiet, and seasonable. LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. Rain/mix arrives at NIGHT. HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Scattered showers and wet snow possible early. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with a few afternoon flakes. HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. A sprinkle or flurry? HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible. HIGH: 58

