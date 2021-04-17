Oshkosh firefighters gift 11-year-old boy hit by car a new bike

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Cayden Parks says he counts his blessings after what happened last week Thursday.

“I was thankful that I’m still here and able to still talk to my mom,” the 11 year old said on Saturday.

A car struck him on his morning bike ride to Merrill Middle School in Oshkosh.

“The driver stopped. He came across the street and he was crying. He apologized right away, he felt really bad,” Julia Conley, Parks’ mother, said.

It’s about a 10 minute ride from his house to school. Parks said he did not see the car coming and he escaped with a mild concussion and some scraps and bruises.

The collision, however. destroyed his bike and unnerved his mother.

“I got a call from an officer. They came and picked me up and brought me there. I started shaking, I was so scared. I’m happy he’s okay, it could’ve went way worse than what it did,” Conley said.

Firefighters and paramedics with Oshkosh fire station 17 responded to the scene and were relieved Parks wasn’t in bad shape.

When they returned to the station, they began gathering their money and collected enough to buy him a new bike at Dick’s Sporting Good, which they surprised him with on Wednesday.

“His bike was pretty severely damaged. You can tell the kid was pretty bummed out that his bike was damaged as it was,” Kyle Christiansen, one of the firefighters who arrived on scene, said. “He wanted to ride it to school but we told him that wasn’t really going to happen, so he ended up pushing his bike to school.”

Oshkosh Police also chipped in purchasing Parks a new helmet.

“When we presented it to him, he was pretty speechless. You could tell in his voice and his demeanor that he’s excited and overwhelmed by the generosity,” firefighter Adam Vander Zanden said.

Parks added, “I was happy. I was just a little surprised because I didn’t know they were going to do it at my school.’

His mother has not allowed him to ride the new bike just yet, she’s still worried for his safety.

“It’ll take a little bit of time,” Conley said.

“Like a few more days?” Parks interjected.

“Maybe a little longer.”

