National Guard awards first F-35 contract at Madison base

Two F-35A Lightning II jets taxi down the taxiway at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Camp Douglas, Wis., during the Northern Lightning exercise Aug. 23, 2016. The exercise was a tactical-level, joint training exercise that emphasized fourth and fifth generation assets engaged in a contested, degraded environment.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell)(released)(Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell | (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell))
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing has awarded its first construction contract as it prepares to host a squadron of F-35 fighter jets at its Madison base.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that the Guard has awarded a $9 million contact to J.H. Findorff & Son to build a 19,000-square-foot F-35 simulator facility at Truax Field.

The work is scheduled to begin in May and last about 18 months.

The contract is the first of 19 construction contracts the Guard anticipates awarding as it prepares for the squadron’s arrival.

The deals are expected to cost the Guard about $100 million.

The first planes are set to arrive at Truax in 2023.

