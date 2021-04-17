Advertisement

Milwaukee thieves targeting catalytic converters

catalytic converter
catalytic converter(Manitowoc Police Department/carparts.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Thieves in Milwaukee are targeting catalytic converters on people’s cars.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that as of April 11, thieves had stolen 497 car parts, up 19% from the same time last year.

Police don’t break the parts out by category, but they say catalytic converters are the main target.

RELATED: Police warn of uptick in catalytic converter thefts

Sgt. Efrain Cornejo says the converters contain precious metals such as palladium, rhodium and platinum.

He says repair shops and people looking to save money on replacement parts also are looking for converters.

He says a skilled thief can slip under a car with an electrical saw and cut a converter free in five minutes.

