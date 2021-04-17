Advertisement

Jury finds Delaney guilty in Fond du Lac shooting that left victim paralyzed

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County district attorney says Delaney Watt faces the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of a shooting that left one of his victims paralyzed from the waist down.

Watt, 33, was convicted on 13 felony counts and one misdemeanor after a five-day trial. He was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery intending to do great bodily harm by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, and other, drug-related crimes.

According to Action 2 News reports, a 26-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were shot in an apartment building on September 12, 2018. Both had life-threatening injuries. Police said doctors weren’t sure if the man would regain the use of his legs and the girl had been airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee.

D.A. Eric Toney says it appeared the shooting was over a drug debt owed by another person at the scene who was not shot.

A witness gave police a description of the shooter’s car. Police found 15 grams of marijuana in the car, and when they searched Watt’s apartment they found almost 800 grams of marijuana, 115 grams of cocaine, another 68 grams of crack cocaine, and more than $16,000 in cash, along with guns.

Watt was on probation for another crime at the time of the shooting.

Online court records don’t indicate when Watt will be sentenced, but Toney says the felony convictions total up to 200 years in prison and 70 years of extended supervision.

