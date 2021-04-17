Advertisement

Family wants $500K donation UW tennis returned

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A family that donated $500,000 to the University of Wisconsin-Madison tennis program five years ago wants the money back.

The Capital Times newspaper reported Friday that Richard Coyle’s family wanted the money to go to scholarships but it was used to renovate the athletic department’s outdoor tennis facilities.

Coyle says the money was meant to enrich lives, not pour concrete.

UW-Madison officials say Coyle is mistaken and the money was available for the university to use as needed.

Athletic Director Barry Alvarez wrote in a letter to the chancellor in 2016 that the renovations were the tennis program’s greatest need.

