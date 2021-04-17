Advertisement

Attempted child abduction in Waupaca County

(WKYT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nine-year-old girl from the Town of Farmington is safe and back home after police said a man attempted to abduct her.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said is happened on Friday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. The young girl was getting off the school bus when a man, who was hiding in the bushes, grabbed her by the wrist.

Police said the man took the girl into a wooded area, got spooked, and ran away. The young girl then ran home.

The description of the man is 5′09″ and 200 pounds. He was wearing black jeans, black shoes, a thin black jacket, and a black ski mask.

