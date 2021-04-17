Advertisement

2 found dead in Watertown; authorities say investigation underway into likely homicide, suicide

(KVLY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say they’re investigating the deaths of two people in Dodge County, which they say is likely a homicide and a suicide.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an address on the 900 block of Country Lane in Watertown shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday to help Watertown Police with the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says evidence found at the scene indicates a 52-year-old male was the actor during the incident, which also left a 16-year-old boy dead.

No other individuals are believed to be involved in the incident.

Names are being withheld at this time due to family notification.

The incident is still being investigated.

