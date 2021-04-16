Taking a swing to help Habitat for Humanity

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Practice your golf swing and help the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity during a fundraiser at The Turn in Titletown.

The Closest to the Pin Charity Challenge is Sunday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Turn is located at 1025 Lombardi Ave.

The Turn features Topgolf simulators that allow players to take swings at famous courses like the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Closest to the Pin winners will take home prizes and compete for the $10,000 Hole in One sponsored by Fairchild Equipment.

Entry fees:

$10 for one swing

$20 for three swings

CLICK HERE to register.

All proceeds go to Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity. CLICK HERE to learn more about the organization and its home builds.

