Some surrounding counties turning from mass vaccination sites to smaller efforts

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - As more people are vaccinated and vaccines remain readily available, some county health departments are shifting focus to the next step for vaccines. Manitowoc County Health Department is one of them, saying it will close its vaccination site at the Manitowoc County Expo Center on May 12th to focus on community and employer-based clinics.

“So our shift is now to try to get people that are maybe on the fence about that vaccine or would get it if it’s convenient for them. Those are the people we’re now trying to meet,” said Stephanie Lambert, Health Officer for Manitowoc County Health Department. “We’re going out into the community, we’ve been doing homebound visits, jail visits, low-income housing projects, and we really just want to make it as convenient as possible for people to get the vaccine.”

Officials with the Manitowoc County Health Department say they have partnered with the Aging, Disability, and Resource Center (ADRC) to vaccinate homebound individuals and those with transportation barriers.

“We’ve been able to provide transportation to several people to get them to our clinics. Unfortunately, we were going to plan on Tuesday to do our first homebound clinic with Johnson and Johnson for the single-dose shot and that is on pause for right now,” Lambert explained. “If we need to use Moderna or Pfizer to reach these people, we’re committed to doing that.”

Lambert said it’s the responsibility of Manitowoc’s health department to serve the most vulnerable people.

“We’ll send two nurses and a vehicle to the house, we’ll have an anaphylaxis kit on hand just in case, they’ll educate the patient, give the vaccine, sit with them for the 15 to 30 minutes, make sure everything’s okay, and then we’ll move to the next one,” Lambert said.

Door County Medical Center is also shifting its focus to more community-based clinics, as its seen a huge decrease in appointments in the past few weeks.

“As a result of having more vaccine than there were arms to put in the vaccine, we decided to shift our focus from more of a mass vaccination situation to a more smaller vaccine clinic situation,” said Dr. Jim Heise, Chief Medical Officer at Door County Medical Center.

The vaccination clinic at Door County Medical Center is set to close at the end of April. Officials said they are still working on a plan to vaccinate homebound individuals, as a lot of logistics go into it, especially as the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is still on pause.

“We are working very closely with our public health partners and kind of deciding at this point what’s the best way to tackle that, but that’s a hugely important component especially here in Door County,” Dr. Heise said.

More populated counties in our area such as Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago will be continuing their mass vaccination sites, officials said. Officials with the Outagamie County Public Health Division said they will continue to support the mass vaccination efforts at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton.

“Additional efforts are being made by us to coordinate existing resources and structures to support community-based vaccination clinics in the rural areas of Outagamie County,” said Natalie Vandeveld, Public Health Officer for Outagamie County Public Health Division. “Working directly with trusted partners such as a school district, a vaccinator and volunteers, allows additional vaccines to be distributed in an area that may have transportation and access barriers.”

The Winnebago County Health Department said their COVID-19 vaccination site at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh continues to run as an easily accessible site.

“The WCHD recognizes the need to change from our original vaccination model and are concentrating our efforts on partnering with other vaccinators in the community to let them shine at the work that they do best, being open to trying new things to remove barriers, as we did with our walk-in clinic, and focusing on reaching out to vulnerable populations,” said Courtney Van Auken, Communications Specialist for Winnebago County Health Department. “We have focused on reaching out to bring people into the larger, Sunnyview clinics and have done some small clinics for small groups while working out plans for mobile sites.”

Brown County Public Health officials said they are close to finalizing a plan with their community partners for reaching homebound patients and will be releasing it soon.

