SEASONABLY COOL & DRY INTO THE WEEKEND

By Steve Beylon
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Folks living closer to the Upper Michigan border will see some low clouds this morning. Those clouds will dissipate by lunch-time. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny across the state. It will be a nice treat after seeing so much gloomy weather for most of the week.

We still have a north wind blowing through the state. It won’t be as strong as it has been over the past couple days. However, it will keep our temperatures seasonable with afternoon highs in the 50s. Temperatures will be a little cooler by the lakeshore with highs in the 40s.

Meanwhile, there is a storm system producing rain and snow across the Great Plains. However, it looks like that storm will track to the south of us. Skies this weekend will be partly, then mostly cloudy with more highs in the 50s.

The weather looks a little unsettled early next week... Look for scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Some wet snowflakes may also be mixed in with cooler highs in the 40s. Despite the chance of picking up a few snow showers on either of those two days, we do NOT see any late season snow storms in our future.

It’s also Wisconsin Severe Weather Awareness Week... Are you and your family prepared for the upcoming storm season? You can get “weather ready” by visiting: www.wbay.com/sirens

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning clouds NORTHEAST of Green Bay. Otherwise, mostly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Seasonably cool. A bit frosty late. LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. A chance of showers. Wet snow showers possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with a few showers. A snow shower is possible. HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy with a chance of afternoon sprinkles. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. More mild, but breezy. HIGH: 57

