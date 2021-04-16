Advertisement

SEASONABLE TEMPS & SOME WEEKEND SUN!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few passing clouds tonight, but also plenty of clear skies. Saturday will not be as sunny as Friday, but still a good deal of sun is expected with high temperatures again mostly into the 50s away from the Lake. Expect more of the same Sunday!

Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday night into Monday. This feature will bring rain and possibly some mix or snow along the way. Monday and Tuesday look particularly chilly once again with high temperatures only in the 40s. The end of next week looks much milder again.

It’s also Wisconsin Severe Weather Awareness Week... Are you and your family prepared for the upcoming storm season? You can get “weather ready” by visiting: www.wbay.com/sirens

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N-NE 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Seasonably cool. A bit frosty late. LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. A chance of showers. Wet snow showers possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with a few showers or rain or snow. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 58

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved

Most Read

David Villareal
2nd grade teacher charged with sexually assaulting students in Green Bay
Paul Vanderlinden
Owner of Appleton’s Muncheez Pizzeria skimmed from his business, federal indictment claims
Five people were hurt in the head-on crash.
Woman, four teens hurt in head-on crash hear Freedom
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Over 900 cases for third day; 1.5 million fully vaccinated
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

April 16 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend
First Alert Weather
FORECAST: SEASONABLE TEMPS & DRY THIS WEEKEND
April 16 middmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend forecast
First Alert Weather
SEASONABLY COOL & DRY INTO THE WEEKEND