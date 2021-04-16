SEASONABLE TEMPS & SOME WEEKEND SUN!

A few passing clouds tonight, but also plenty of clear skies. Saturday will not be as sunny as Friday, but still a good deal of sun is expected with high temperatures again mostly into the 50s away from the Lake. Expect more of the same Sunday!

Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday night into Monday. This feature will bring rain and possibly some mix or snow along the way. Monday and Tuesday look particularly chilly once again with high temperatures only in the 40s. The end of next week looks much milder again.

It’s also Wisconsin Severe Weather Awareness Week... Are you and your family prepared for the upcoming storm season? You can get “weather ready” by visiting: www.wbay.com/sirens

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N-NE 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: High, thin clouds. Seasonably cool. A bit frosty late. LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. A chance of showers. Wet snow showers possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with a few showers or rain or snow. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 58

