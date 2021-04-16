Advertisement

Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Indianapolis police say multiple people have been shot and a suspected gunman killed himself late Thursday at a Fedex facility.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Police in Indianapolis say eight people were shot and killed in a shooting late Thursday at a FedEx facility and the shooter killed himself.

A police spokesperson says multiple other people were injured and went to local hospitals.

The shooter has not been immediately identified. Police were still working at the scene conducting interviews in the early hours of Friday.

Detectives were still working to determine a motive or cause for the shooting.

Family members have gathered at a local hotel to await word on loved ones.

The facility is located near the Indianapolis International Airport.

