New concert venue holds first event in Ashwaubenon

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - With vaccinations underway, we’re starting to see more events and activities open in the area. Thursday night, the Epic Event Center in Ashwaubenon opened for its first concert at the former Gordmans store at 2351 Holmgren Way.

Three acts took the stage, headlined by the rock band Otherwise.

The new entertainment venue has a capacity to host up to 2,100 people but is starting with a capacity of about 400. Earlier this year, Epic announced it would open with a limited capacity in a pod format, allowing groups of up to 6 people to sit together, six feet apart from other groups.

Temperatures were checked as guests entered the venue.

Other performances scheduled this year include:

  • May 7 - Murray the Magician, as seen on “Pawn Stars” and “America’s Got Talent”
  • May 8 - Badflower, with Goodbye June, outdoor concert at Capital Credit Union Park
  • May 21 - Smith and Myers of Shinedown, with JR Moore and Zach Mack
  • October 9 - The Glam Band celebrating 15 years of Hairspray & Spandex
  • November 20 - Puddle of Mudd

Behind the scenes at new EPIC venue, March 22, 2021:

