Man to be sentenced for killing “Hollywood” Hein during Neenah bar robbery

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing a patron during a Neenah bar robbery is being sentenced Friday in Winnebago County Court.

Casey Cameron, 38, shot and killed Kevin “Hollywood” Hein at the Short Branch Saloon, according to investigators.

Cameron avoided trial by pleading “no contest” to one count of Felony Murder and six counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Cameron was initially charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. As part of a plea deal, the charge was amended to Felony Murder. In plea deals, a defendant will often agree to plea to a lesser charge or fewer charges in exchange for a recommendation for a lighter sentence.

Three people are giving victim impact statements at the sentencing. Hollywood’s sister was the first to speak.

“My brother and I were close. He was a good brother,” she said. “Kevin and I were there for each other for good times and difficult times.”

She said that Hollywood’s death has had a major impact on the Hein family. Hollywood cared for their sister who has a mental disability. He also cared for his physically ill mother.

“You destroyed those plans,” Hollywood’s sister said.

Hollywood’s sister says her brother did “so much for so many.” He walked bartenders out to their cars after closing time. He helped his neighbors with projects. He liked kids and let them pet his dog.

She believes Hollywood attempted to lead Cameron out of the bar so no one inside would get hurt.

Hollywood’s sister decried the fact that Casey Cameron attended her brother’s funeral prior to Cameron’s arrest.

Action 2 News will keep you updated. CLICK HERE to watch the feed from the court room.

THE CRIME

On Oct. 14, 2019, Cameron went to Short Branch Saloon with the intent of holding it up. Neenah Police responded to the scene and found Hollywood Hein on the ground with a “large amount of blood” coming from his head and torso. Hollywood was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the scene, officers found four spent casings. They also found blood and a number of $20 bills scattered in the parking lot. A black bandanna worn by the suspect was found near Hollywood’s body.

After the shooting, Hollywood’s body was taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Doctors found that Hollywood had been shot in the right shoulder, stomach, upper left back and left side of the head or face.

One of the examiners recovered bullet fragments and turned them over to police. Fingernail clippings were provided to the State Crime Lab for analysis.

A few days later, a Crime Stoppers tip came in indicating Casey J. Cameron had “characteristics of the suspect.” The tip noted that Cameron had scratches over his right eye after the shooting happened. The tipster said Cameron’s roommate has a vehicle similar to the one used by the shooter.

Police staked out Cameron’s home on Racine Street in Menasha. They saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect car. Cameron tossed a cigarette out, and that’s when an alert officer made a big move.

“The officer observed the cigarette be thrown out the window. He recovered that cigarette, sent it to the crime lab,” Winnebago County District Attorney Christian Gossett said. “They very quickly processed the DNA and connected it to the evidence that had been found at the scene, which ultimately helped them establish the identity.”

Police received a report from the Wisconsin Crime Lab that a DNA profile on the cigarette was consistent with DNA found on the bandanna at the scene. The DNA on the cigarette was also consistent with swabs from the crime scene. DNA from Hollywood’s fingernail clippings also matched the cigarette butt DNA, according to the complaint. Cameron was taken into custody.

REMEMBERING HOLLYWOOD

Hollywood Hein was well known in the biker community. After the murder, friends and family gathered for his memorial service held in Clintonville. They traveled with a motorcycle motorcade to honor Hein’s love of Harley-Davidson. A fire truck customized with Hollywood’s name and picture led the way in the processional to honor Hollywood’s more than 30 years of work at Pierce Manufacturing.

“He’s the guy that would give you the shirt off his back,” friend Rick Reese told Action 2 News.

“He was an awesome guy,” said Heather O’Kon.

“This is what the biker community does, we come together,” said Mel Kiesow. “This is our last respect to him, this is his last ride.”

(WBAY)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.