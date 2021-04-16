INTERVIEW: Bellin College of Nursing to offer Doctor of Nursing Practice degree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting in the fall, Bellin College of Nursing will offer a new degree, Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Bellin is only the second college in Northeast Wisconsin to offer the advanced degree. We talked with Dr. Lori Kulju, graduate nursing program director at Bellin College, about the reasons for adding this degree, the opportunities it offers registered nurses who advance their education, and how it can improve patient care in the state.

